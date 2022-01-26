Macklemore Becomes Creative Director Of CLEAN Cause Beverage Brand

Macklemore has been named the first creative director of CLEAN Cause, an Austin-based beverage company that supports addiction recovery.

The diamond-selling rapper is investing in the brand and starting a new gig as CLEAN Cause’s first creative director. Macklemore, who has battled addiction, is joining a company that donates 50 percent of its net profits to funding sober living scholarships.

“I chose to align with and endorse a brand that is at the forefront of creating awareness for addiction and actively supporting the recovery community,” Macklemore said in a press release. “As creative director and a new investor of the already impactful brand, I am excited to combine my creative passions with a great product in an effort to save lives. Together, our goal is to inspire and educate individuals on addiction and support those who are in recovery.”

For his first project as creative director, Macklemore has produced a series featuring stories of recovery. The Grammy winner will also be involved in the artistic direction of a new limited edition CLEAN Cause can.

“We are grateful to be able to partner with one of the most iconic entertainers of our time who shares a similar passion to bring awareness and activism to the world on the epidemic of addiction,” CLEAN Cause founder and CEO Wes Hurt said. “As creative director, investor and a person in recovery, Macklemore will bring fresh ideas and knowledge to our brand to further spread awareness on the epidemic. While we both have different experiences with addiction, we are committed to fighting addiction. We’re just two men on a mission.”

Watch the Macklemore-produced “CLEAN Cause: Drink to This” video below.