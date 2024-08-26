Macklemore Cancels Dubai Show In Solidarity With Sudan Citing UAE’s Role In “Ongoing Genocide” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Macklemore has scrapped his upcoming concert in Dubai in protest to the United Arab Emirates’ role “in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis” in Sudan.

On Sunday (August 25), the “Thrift Shop” hitmaker announced he canceled his October show. He took to Instagram with a lengthy statement explaining his decision.

“The crisis in Sudan is catastrophic,” Macklemore wrote. “Over ten million people have been displaced, millions face imminent famine, sexual violence is widespread, and at least 150,000 lives have been lost, including thousands of children. While numerous external forces contribute to this crisis, advocates, organizers, journalists, and officials repeatedly highlight the UAE’s role in funding the RSF militia as a major factor.”

Earlier this year, The Seattle-bred rapper released a pro-Palestinian anthem called “Hinds Hall. Macklemore revealed he had been educating himself for the last ten months and said, “the plight of the Palestinian people has woken the world up.”

He said that although he might not live to see the “dismantling” of systemic oppression, “our collective analysis is evolving.” He added, “That is where it starts. When we realize our individual liberation IS Palestinian liberation. Is Sudanese liberation. Is Congolese liberation. We are being called in this moment to advocate for the most marginalized around the world.”

Macklemore also explained his decision to cancel the Dubai show and not others.

“Because the current situation in Sudan is urgent, horrific and it’s going largely unnoticed globally,” he wrote. “I’m following the lead of Sudanese organizers and activists who are trying to be heard.”

Macklemore revealed he was excited to perform in Dubai and believes “this will probably jeopardise my future shows in the area.” Nonetheless, he added, “But until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there.”