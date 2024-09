Macklemore has issued a detailed explanation for shouting “F### America” during a recent Seattle concert in support of Palestine. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (September 25), the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a lengthy statement expressing his regret.

“My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely,” he wrote. “Sometimes I slip up and get caught up in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times. I strive to always lead with love in an effort to bring people together and never to create more division. The ‘Palestine Will Live Forever’ festival I performed at was rooted in peace, love and solidarity. Unfortunately, the historic event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money of the people of Palestine has become overshadowed by two words.”

Macklemore (real name Ben Haggerty) went on to say he wished he’d been “in a better place” with the grief and anger he’s experiencing. He continued, “But the truth is I’m not OK. I haven’t been. The last 11.5 months of watching a genocide unfold in front of us has been excruciating on a spiritual, emotional and human level. I have been in utter disbelief with how our government is showing up at this moment in history. I don’t think I’m alone.”

He added, “I am outraged by the fact that we lack money for healthcare, affordable housing and education in America yet we send billions to Israel to commit internationally recognized war crimes.”

Macklemore’s sentiments follow his removal from an upcoming festival. The “Thrift Shop” rapper was expected to perform at the Neon City Festival in Las Vegas in November. But earlier this week, the organizer posted an Instagram post declaring, “Macklemore will no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances.” His post arrived less than 24 hours later.

The incident occurred on September 21 at the aforementioned The Palestine Will Live Forever Festival. He was caught on film shouting, “Straight up, say it. I’m not gonna stop you. I’m not gonna stop you. Yeah, F### America!”

As part of his statement, Macklemore applauded the Jewish community and those who continue to speak out.

“I have been in awe and inspired by those in the Jewish community that have courageously shown up in solidarity, marching with posters at protests stating ‘not in our name’ and ‘never again means never again for everyone.’ I don’t think I’m alone.” He reiterated multiple times his “F### America” chant came from a place of emotional turmoil.

“Some days the genocide displayed on my screen is too much for my spirit to stare at in such clarity,” he said. “And some days I wake up, see another couple billion dollars given to Israel, or another refugee camp destroyed, or a father holding a limb from his martyred child, or another speech from a politician justifying the right of Israel to ‘defend itself’ while denying Palestinians the right to exist, and I say to myself ‘F### America.'”

Finally, he encouraged his 6.6 million followers not to confuse the world “f###” with “hate,” and that his anger was directed solely at the government and politicians.

“Do not misconstrue the word ‘f###’ for the word ‘hate,'” he said. “It’s different to be angry than to disown. My ‘f###’—my anger—is rooted not in disdain for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue.”

Macklemore has been outspoken about the ongoing war since May, when he released “Hinds Hall.” He followed up with “Hinds Hall 2” in which he calls out Vice President Kamala Harris directly.

“Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you’re listening/But stop sending money and weapons or you ain’t winning Michigan,” he raps in the third verse. “We uncommitted, and hell no we ain’t switching positions/Because the whole world turned Palestinian/I see them murdered children in Gaza and I see my babies/Life being stripped from the bombs we’re making.”