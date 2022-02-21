Macy Gray Clowned For National Anthem Performance At NBA All-Star Game, Twitter Reacts

Macy Gray said she was “nervous af” ahead of her performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the All-Star Game on Sunday.

Macy Gray fans have come out in defense of the singer following her rendition of the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star weekend.

Earlier in the day, Macy Gray explained she was “nervous af” ahead of the show.

Her performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the All-Star game on Sunday (Feb. 20) drew comparisons with Fergie’s version four years ago. Both singers belted out a less-than-traditional version of the song, and like Fergie, Macy Gray also raised some eyebrows.

Meanwhile, clips of Lebron James attempting to control his chuckles and a stunned-looking Bill Murray have emerged online.

However, fans are questioning what was expected of the chanteuse, saying this is standard for her performances. “I loved Macy Gray’s version of the National Anthem at NBA Allstars game,” wrote one on Twitter. “I’m serious. It was clean an rugged without all that fluff the singing divas put together. Go Macy. Kept it 100.”

While another said the singer “has ALWAYS sounded & dressed exactly like this.”

Macy Gray Says “Let’s Redesign The Flag”

Nonetheless, Macy Gray is not a fan of the American flag and called for it to be redesigned to reflect modern America. Last year the singer compared it to the Confederate flag, calling it “tattered, dated, divisive and incorrect” in a Juneteenth op-ed she wrote for MarketWatch.

Furthermore, she went on to ask “Why do we have to celebrate a flag that now represents divisiveness and hate?” during an interview with FOX 11. Macy Gray created a new all-inclusive flag with 52 stars to include Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. “I shouldn’t have to honor it, I shouldn’t have to pledge to it,” she explained. “All I’m saying is let’s redesign the flag for the rest of us who aren’t a part of that tribe.”

