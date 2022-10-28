Madam Tussauds Takes Down Figure Of Kanye West After Public Outcry Based On His Recent Statements

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Kanye cancelation train continues and has even impacted a wax figure of the rapper! Read more!

Another famous brand distanced itself from Kanye West after his controversial statements about George Floyd and Jewish People.

According to the Journal, Madame Tussauds has removed West, whose legal name is Ye, from the public view, releasing a statement to the press explaining their actions.

“Ye’s (Kanye West’s) figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive,” the release informs. “Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London, and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

The multi-Grammy Award-winner was honored with a replica in 2015 where it stood beside his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

He was also censored on social media after vowing to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

While many brands and partners like GAP, Adidas, Vogue, Balenciaga, and more have stepped away, his music partners have not.

According to Spotify’s chief executive Daniel Ek, while West’s comments were “awful,” they will not be pulling his music from the streaming service.

He also said the decision to have his music removed would also come from Universal Music’s Def Jam label, the record company that Ye was signed to.