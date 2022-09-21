Madame Tussauds Unveils Lil Nas X’s Wax Figure

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker is the latest celebrity to get enshrined in the famous museum.

A new wax figure of Grammy-winning recording artist Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill is now part of Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lil Nas X into the Madame Tussauds Hollywood family,” says Therese Alvich, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Therese Alvich also adds, “As a musical, social, and fashion icon, this figure marks an extraordinary addition to our museum. We’re excited for his fans to interact with the star’s identical twin!”

just met me from the past. the sexual tension was too much to bare. pic.twitter.com/i4PzDPx11a — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022

Lil Nas X broke out as a mainstream musician in 2018 with “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. That single holds the record for most all-time weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (19 weeks).

The Recording Industry Association of America certified LNX’s “Old Town Road” as 16×-Platinum. Lil Nas’s global smash received the highest certification for any song in the history of the RIAA.

Lil Nas X also made it to the pinnacle of the Hot 100 rankings with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. Both tracks live on southern rapper’s 2021 debut studio album, Montero.

In addition, Lil Nas prepares to drop “Star Walkin'” on Friday, September 23. The song is a collaboration with Riot Games and will serve as the anthem of the 2022 League of Legends World Tournament.