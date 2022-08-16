‘Madden 23’ Boasts Hit-Boy Score; Soundtrack Heavy On Hip Hop

EA Sports unveiled the Hip Hop-centric soundtrack for Madden 23, which contains a score produced by Hit-Boy.
The game’s soundtrack includes Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Pusha T, Benny The Butcher, Doechii, Cypress Hill, Lil Uzi Vert and Tyler, The Creator, among others.
Madden 23 features exclusive tracks from Killer Mike, Symba, Big K.R.I.T. and more. Hit-Boy also created 33 original beats for the video game’s cinematics.
“Never would’ve thought as a kid I’d be able to score my favorite game,” Hit-Boy wrote on Instagram.
More tracks will be added to Madden 23 once the NFL season begins. The additions include Hit-Boy and Cordae’s “Checkmate” and Money Man, Babyface Ray and Key Glock’s “No Limit” featuring BLEU.
Check out the Madden 23 soundtrack’s tracklist below and stream it here.
Aha Gazelle – Tear It Down
Bas – Run It Up*
Benny The Butcher – Remember Me
Big K.R.I.T. – EXTRA CREDIT*
Blackway, Aeph, Koko – Impossible
Boslen – LEVELS
Cam Wallace – ENERGY!
Charmaine – LOGIC (LuckyCharm Freestyle)
Coast Contra – 505
Cordae ft. Lil Wayne – Sinister
Cypress Hill – Hit Em’
Doechii – Crazy
Dreamville with Bas ft. A$AP Ferg – Lifestyle
EarthGang – GHETTO GODS
Erica Banks – The Best (TUA Remix)*
Gizzle ft. BRE-Z – One Shot*
IMRSQD – Run It Up
Joey Bada$$ – THE REV3NGE
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Killer Mike – Get Some Money*
King Green – Cold*
Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic Mensa – Winning
Lord Afrixana – Touchdown*
Malachiii – Hold Me
Malachiii – How To Be A Star*
Marqus Clae – Are You Ready*
Nas – Meet Joe Black
Nigo ft. Tyler, The Creator – Come On, Let’s Go
OnCue – Any Given Sunday
Pap Chanel – No Biggie*
Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Don Toliver – Scrape It Off
Risqkae ft. Rti$ – The Intro*
Robert Glasper ft. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T. – Black Superhero
Simon Said. & Jazzfeezy ft. Steve Samson – You Gotta Choose*
Snoop Dogg ft. Nas – Conflicted
Symba – Go Get It*
Symba – Put Me In The Game*
Trev Rich & Wallis Lane – Whole Team*
Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa – Champions
*denotes exclusives or debuts