‘Madden 23’ Boasts Hit-Boy Score; Soundtrack Heavy On Hip Hop

Hit-Boy crafted 33 beats for ‘Madden 23,’ which drops on August 19. The game’s soundtrack features Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha T and more.

EA Sports unveiled the Hip Hop-centric soundtrack for Madden 23, which contains a score produced by Hit-Boy.

The game’s soundtrack includes Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Pusha T, Benny The Butcher, Doechii, Cypress Hill, Lil Uzi Vert and Tyler, The Creator, among others.

Madden 23 features exclusive tracks from Killer Mike, Symba, Big K.R.I.T. and more. Hit-Boy also created 33 original beats for the video game’s cinematics.

“Never would’ve thought as a kid I’d be able to score my favorite game,” Hit-Boy wrote on Instagram.

More tracks will be added to Madden 23 once the NFL season begins. The additions include Hit-Boy and Cordae’s “Checkmate” and Money Man, Babyface Ray and Key Glock’s “No Limit” featuring BLEU.

Check out the Madden 23 soundtrack’s tracklist below and stream it here.

Aha Gazelle – Tear It Down

Bas – Run It Up*

Benny The Butcher – Remember Me

Big K.R.I.T. – EXTRA CREDIT*

Blackway, Aeph, Koko – Impossible

Boslen – LEVELS

Cam Wallace – ENERGY!

Charmaine – LOGIC (LuckyCharm Freestyle)

Coast Contra – 505

Cordae ft. Lil Wayne – Sinister

Cypress Hill – Hit Em’

Doechii – Crazy

Dreamville with Bas ft. A$AP Ferg – Lifestyle

EarthGang – GHETTO GODS

Erica Banks – The Best (TUA Remix)*

Gizzle ft. BRE-Z – One Shot*

IMRSQD – Run It Up

Joey Bada$$ – THE REV3NGE

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Killer Mike – Get Some Money*

King Green – Cold*

Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic Mensa – Winning

Lord Afrixana – Touchdown*

Malachiii – Hold Me

Malachiii – How To Be A Star*

Marqus Clae – Are You Ready*

Nas – Meet Joe Black

Nigo ft. Tyler, The Creator – Come On, Let’s Go

OnCue – Any Given Sunday

Pap Chanel – No Biggie*

Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Don Toliver – Scrape It Off

Risqkae ft. Rti$ – The Intro*

Robert Glasper ft. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T. – Black Superhero

Simon Said. & Jazzfeezy ft. Steve Samson – You Gotta Choose*

Snoop Dogg ft. Nas – Conflicted

Symba – Go Get It*

Symba – Put Me In The Game*

Trev Rich & Wallis Lane – Whole Team*

Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa – Champions

*denotes exclusives or debuts