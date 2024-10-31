Madlib Sues Ex-Manager On Anniversary Of MF DOOM’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Madlib filed a lawsuit against former manager Egon on Thursday (October 31), the four-year anniversary of MF DOOM’s death. He chose the date to honor DOOM, whose family is currently in litigation with Egon over several missing notebooks that belonged to the late MC.

In a complaint observed by AllHipHop, Madlib (real name Otis Jackson) accused Egon of several shady practices, including mismanaging his finances, skimming money generated from his recorded music and locking him out of several “key music business platforms” like Ingrooves, Apple Music, YouTube, BandCamp, Instagram and Facebook.

Madlib was signed to Stones Throw Records and released his first single with the label, “Microphone Mathematics,” in 1999. Egon was working there as executive at the time. After Madlib left and Egon was fired in 2010, Madlib, who trusted Egon, brought him on as his manager. They stared multiple companies together, including Madicine Show and Rapp Cats.

“Egon’s role in Madicine Show consisted of control over all financial, legal and business aspects of the entity, which at inception was concerned with Madlib’s professional career,” the complaint reads. “For example, EGON managed and controlled all of the entity’s bank accounts and made all of the decisions regarding incoming and outgoing monies from those accounts. He decided when to make distributions to MADLIB and how much to distribute to him.

“He was also responsible for all of the entity’s business dealings with others, including the overseeing of distribution agreements for Madlib’s recorded music, the managing of Madlib’s social media and other promotional efforts, the hiring of personnel ,outside consultants and professionals like lawyers and accountants, the leasing of office space, health insurance and the like.”

Due to Egon’s alleged mishandling of Madlib’s finances, the storied producer is seeking compensatory damages, including attorney fees, and more.

As the complaint explained, “Madlib therefore desires a declaration from the Court determining that none of the Defendants owns or has any continuing right or interest in the above and that he has lawfully terminated any rights he may have granted therein to any of the Defendants.

“Such declaration is necessary and appropriate at this time to confirm and protect MADLIB’s interest in his creative work and the goodwill associated with his professional career, as well as his name and likeness, and so that MADLIB may ascertain the rights and duties of the parties relating thereto.”

MF DOOM’s widown, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, filed a lawsuit in October 2023, alleging Egon stole 31 of the rapper’s notebooks that were used to write down many of his beloved songs, including music from Operation Doomsday (1999), Madvillainy (2004) and MM…FOOD (2004) as well as unreleased songs ideas, musings and “other creative ideations.”