Madonna Fans Blast Nelly For Telling Her To ‘Cover Up’

Fellow rapper Ja Rule even jumps in and asks, “you’ don’t like Madonna?”

Nelly gets slammed after telling pop superstar Madonna to put her clothes on. Fans of the 63-year-old “Material Girl” were quick to check the rapper about violating one of the most successful artists in history.

Recently Madonna posted a highly stylized but explicit photograph of her wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots on her Instagram. She cleverly captioned the post “Car Trouble.”

While most of the comments were complimentary, the St. Louis native felt inclined to violate. He typed, “Some things should just be left covered up.”

Fans immediately blacked on the multi-GRAMMY winner. One fan that sparked up was Rapper Ja Rule that said, “How can you not love Madonna?”

Other comments called him out as a misogynist.

One person said, “The misogyny in these comments is a sad reflection of the world and Madonna fandom. Express yourself don’t repress yourself at any age!”

While another wrote, “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s ok though, her legacy far out-stands yours.”

This is not the first time that Nelly has been under fire. In 2013, Nelly was asked to stay away from Spelman because of his highly-sexualized video, “Tip Drill,” that played on BET’s after-hours video program Uncut. The artist wanted to come to campus to do a bone-marrow drive through his foundation.

In a press statement, Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Zenobia Hikes said of his dis-invitation, “Spelman is concerned about the negative images of women in popular culture, particularly the misogynistic lyrics and images that constantly portray women in a sexual nature.”

Nelly has not responded to the Madonna backlash but is looking forward to several new projects including his scripted pseudo-reality show, The Real Husbands of Hollywood.