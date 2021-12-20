Madonna Working On New Music With Swae Lee

Madonna has revealed she is working on new music featuring Swae Lee due out in the New Year. The pop superstar took to Instagram to share a series of images from the studio and teased a collaboration with the Rae Sremmurd hitmaker. “So great to be back in the studio making Music again,” Madonna wrote […]

Madonna has revealed she is working on new music featuring Swae Lee due out in the New Year.

The pop superstar took to Instagram to share a series of images from the studio and teased a collaboration with the Rae Sremmurd hitmaker.

“So great to be back in the studio making Music again,” Madonna wrote in the caption. “surprises in the New Year.”

The duo previously linked on the song “Crave” from Madonna’s fourteenth studio album “Madame X” back in 2019.

Swae Lee revealed what it’s like to work with Madonna during an interview with Variety.

“I was very excited when Madonna approached me,” he said. “It was dope to hear that she loved MY music, you know what I’m saying? I jumped to whatever she wanted me to do. We chilled in the studio in L.A. Just me, her and Mike Dean just coming up with songs… singing in front of her live, and we would just bounce ideas off each other, it was cool.”

Fans Search For Clues

Once the news of the collaboration emerged, internet sleuths began gathering clues after Madonna dropped a snippet of a new track.

“Umm… did @Madonna just give a sneak peak of new vocals to the “Frozen (Sickick Version)” on her insta story? Listen closely! Full track debuts 19 DEC 2021, at noon, EST!!! @SickickMusic @Spotify @AppleMusic @YouTube.”

Umm… did @Madonna just give a sneak peak of new vocals to the “Frozen (Sickick Version)” on her insta story? Listen closely! Full track debuts 19 DEC 2021, at noon, EST!!! @SickickMusic @Spotify @AppleMusic @YouTube pic.twitter.com/aly32c5ASC — Drew S. (@DrewSrivanlop) December 19, 2021

However, after further digging, the fan concluded it could be the Swae Lee feature instead.

“Comparing the shirt to todays IG story, this may be for a whole new song! @Madonna @SwaeLee”

Comparing the shirt to todays IG story, this may be for a whole new song! @Madonna @SwaeLee https://t.co/pRFv2Gsb2H — Drew S. (@DrewSrivanlop) December 20, 2021

Another user had the same thought, tweeting, “Teaser for Madonna Vs. Swae Lee??”

Teaser for Madonna Vs. Swae Lee?? pic.twitter.com/L0MsKh91Tz — Ziq | ⸆⸉ )I( (@TheDevilPrayer) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, some fans think the “snowflake” emoji may be a hint Swae Lee will be on a remix to Madonna’s 1998 hit song, “Frozen.”

“So Swae Lee is doing the remix of #Madonna Frozen.”

So Swae Lee is doing the remix of #Madonna Frozen 👀 pic.twitter.com/rOecvdMg8T — Albie (Madonna & Housewives Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) December 19, 2021

While he’s been busy working with Madonna, Swae says new music is coming.

Listen to Madonna & Swae Lee – “Crave” Below