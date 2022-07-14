MAGA Maniac Donald Trump Supporter Faked Arson, Blamed It On Black Lives Matter, And Got Busted

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The feds have charged a man with lying and burning down his own house, and then blaming it on BLM!

Two Minnesota Trump-loving MAGA maniacs have been busted for lying about their Brooklyn Center home being set on fire by Joe Biden supporters and Black Lives Matter protestors in 2020.

At the time, Denis Molla told the media,” I think things have gotten way out of control. For them to see me express my beliefs as a Republican, it’s crazy to think it came down to this,” Courthouse News reports.

The couple insisted their outward support of the former president made them targets.

After reporting the alleged hate crime, they started a GoFundMe, which received $17,000, and filed an insurance claim which delivered them another $61,000.

Molla had filed for at least $300,000 worth of insurance claims, which for the most part, were denied and considered fraudulent after an investigation by the Brooklyn Center Police Department and the FBI submitted a report.

On Tuesday, July 11th, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said it was all a lie and that Denis Molla and his wife Deana Molla had conspired to fake the crime to push the narrative that Republicans were being attacked.

“Molla submitted multiple insurance claims seeking coverage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and residence caused by the fire,” wrote Luger’s office in a statement Tuesday.

“When Molla’s insurance company denied some of those claims, Molla submitted written complaints to the insurance company claiming that it was defrauding him and threatened to report the company to the Department of Commerce and to the Attorney General,” the statement continued. “Molla also created and allowed others to create two GoFundMe accounts to benefit Molla and his family.”

Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim of the District of Minnesota issued a bench warrant for Denis Molla’s arrest on Thursday, July 7th.

Only Denis was arrested and indicted. He was able to post bond and will be going before the just soon.