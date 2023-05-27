MAGA Rapper Forgiato Blow Blasts Target For LGBTQ Products With New Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Other politicians are joining the call to boycott the retail giant.

MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow, who recently made headlines for coming at the Village People after they sent a cease-and-desist letter to President Donald Trump, is back in the news asking his fans to boycott one of the biggest retail outlets in the nation.

He took to Twitter on Thursday, May 25 to announce the drop of his new song and video, where he is asking people to stop shopping at Target.

The caption says, “Why Is #Target Targeting Our Kids? Retweet If You Support #BoycottTarget.”

The song opens with him whispering, “Target is targeting your kids.”

During his verse, he claims to be the mayor of MAGAville and takes aim at the LGBTQ community, while riding around in Target with two other recording artists featured on the song, Nick Nittoli and Stoney Dudebro.



“You know that LGBTQ went too far,” some of the lyrics say. “They put a target on my back, but they’re targeting your kids,” other lyrics add.

The song is not out of nowhere.

According to Newsweek, major GOP players are also a part of this #BoycottTarget campaign.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene started protesting the store because of its LGBTQ-themed products like pride-branded babygrow and swimsuits with a compartment to “tuck genitalia” aimed at transgender women. The store actually removed some of it from the stores because people started threatening their workers.

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted the attack on the store is “a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country.”

The Georgia peach responded to his message, writing, “ No one is attacking the gay community, Gavin.”

Adding, “They don’t want their children forcefully exposed to the radical side of pride with ‘tuck it’ and ‘binding’ children’s clothes and messaging while simply shopping at Target.”

She, too, shared the video, tweeting, “American Conservatives are once again showing who has the real buying power. It’s not the woke mob, they only bully and riot.”