MAGACultMorons Trends As Republican In-Fighting Heats Up

A MAGA civil war is brewing following the re-election of Donald Trump. On Sunday (December 29), the hashtag #MAGACultMorons became a trending Twitter (X) topic as more and more Republicans are coming to terms with their potentially terrible choice for president.

More specifically, Elon Musk is advocating for the expansion and reform of the H-1B visa program to enable U.S. companies, particularly in the technology sector, to hire highly skilled foreign workers from India more efficiently. He argues that attracting top international talent is essential for maintaining America’s competitive edge in technology and innovation.

Musk, an immigrant himself, believes that the current U.S. immigration system is “super slow & extremely difficult to navigate” and supports increasing and expediting legal immigration for hardworking and honest individuals who love America.

Trump has recently expressed support for the H-1B program, stating, “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

Musk’s position has sparked debates among Trump’s base, with some critics arguing that the H-1B program undercuts American workers. In response, Musk has proposed reforms to the program, such as raising the minimum salary and adding yearly maintenance costs for H-1B visas, to address concerns about misuse and to ensure it serves its intended purpose of attracting top-tier talent.

But an Indian man named Sidharth sparked a debate after he tweeted, “I’m deeply questioning my decision to support the Republican party after witnessing the persistent and dehumanizing attacks directed at me and my community by individuals who, despite hiding behind a vaneer of respectability, openly harbor and amplify racist ideologies.”

I see a bunch of Indian immigrants got their dark-skinned wake up call! #WeTriedToTellYa pic.twitter.com/EMjck6WWte — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 27, 2024

People replied with comments like, “It was cool, when the wrath was at Black folks!!! Now that the scope pointed at them, he has reservations” and “we tried to warn you.” Other people said things like, “Some light-skinned Latinos are going to get that same Wake Up call….soon!” and “When FAFO (f### around and find out) becomes a reality!”

And the memes, of course, were plentiful.

It was never about grocery prices #MAGACultMorons pic.twitter.com/PlwVOSNVSr — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) December 28, 2024

Trump is expected to take office in January 2025. Until then, the in-fighting between Republicans will likely continue. For the uninitiated, the MAGA civil war refers to ideological and political disagreements within the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement.

While MAGA has traditionally been united around Trump’s policies and leadership, splits have emerged on various issues, including immigration, foreign policy and trade.

Some MAGA supporters favor stricter immigration controls, opposing programs like the H-1B visa. Others, including Trump in recent statements, have supported skilled immigration, seeing it as essential for economic growth. Other disagreements about the balance between protectionism and globalization have also divided the movement. Some favor prioritizing American workers over any form of international labor.