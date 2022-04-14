Maino Responds To Backlash Over His “Runaway Slave” Role-Play With White Women Fantasy

Maino was blasted online after describing his “disobedient slave” getting “whooped by master” bedroom fantasy which he now claims was just a joke.

During an episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast that dropped on Tuesday (Apr. 12) the Brooklyn rapper discussed his bedroom behavior. When he admitted to liking role play “with white women,” Angela seemed surprised.

“You been with white women?” she asked. “F###### right I been with white women,” Maino replied. “I did it for Emmet Till,” he added, referencing the 14-year-old African-American boy who was tortured and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after a white woman accused the child of flirting with her.

He continued, “I like to be like a runaway slave. I like to play like a disobedient slave with a white woman.” The shocked hosts then pressed him for more details, questioning who would engage in the fantasy with him.

“It’s two of them,” Maino explained further. “It’s like me getting whooped, right? Most of them don’t want to play like that, they say ‘This n***a’s nuts.’ It’s like, ‘Listen, you’re going to act like you’re master’s wife, and I just got whooped by master for eyeballing you. But the whole time, you’ve been really, you know, you liked it. You’ve been eyeballing me.’ It’s some freaky s###.”

He then added even more explicit detail to the scenario, receiving a mixed response from the hosts. When asked how he would react if called “the n-word,” he responded, “See this is where it goes deep,” he said. “I’ll probably be canceled after this,” he added before revealing the second scenario. “Nobody’s ever did it,” he said. “The other fantasy is that they whopping me and they calling me a n#####.”

Maino Says “It Never Happened”

However, after being widely criticized, Maino later clarified his remarks which he says were all in jest. “Y’all n##### can’t take a joke?” he asked during a video taken and posted by Jim Jones. “It never happened!” he said as the pair descended into laughter.