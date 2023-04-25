Make-A-Wish Connects Fan With Austrian Rapper Kid Laroi At Florida Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Teen has a condition that can’t be cured by medicine.

A Florida teen who suffers from refractory epilepsy, a condition where medicine can’t control his seizures, was able to meet his favorite rapper through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Joseph Mastropietro, 14, was gifted a trip to go see Australian rapper Kid Laroi, 19, perform at the April 4 concert at Donald Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University, according to New Castle News.

Kid Laroi is one of Australia’s rising talents, after releasing his 2020 debut mixtape in the United States. The project went double platinum and his single, “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber sold over nine million equivalent copies and earned him his first Billboard No. 1 single.

The organization, founded to grant wishes for the sick, bought Mastropietro whole family to see the Kid Laroi performance, paying for everything including airfare, accommodations, meals, a rental vehicle, and more.

Everyone came to the show, including his sister Giavanna, his mother Stephane Elisco and her fiancé Steven Chill, and his father Joe Mastropietro and his wife Bobbilyn all found themselves in Tallahassee.

The family had top-notch seats and were able to sit close to the stage and at one point got to stand in the row “in front of the front row.”

Mastropietro, an eighth grader at Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, not only got to see the rapper catch wreck stage but got to talk to him backstage about his favorite playlists and video games.

One of the artists that Kid Laroi enjoys shocked the student: Taylor Swift.

The teen said, “I was just surprised. I wasn’t expecting Taylor Swift for a rapper like him.”