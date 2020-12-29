(AllHipHop News)
Master P is about to make the bossiest move in all of Hip-Hop History.
Forbes and ESPN are reporting that he and his partner former NBA All-Star Baron Davis are in conversations to nab the Reebok sneaker and sportswear brand, an iconic designer sneak that has been linked to the rap game and street culture since the 80s.
It is noted that the No Limit mogul’s team is looking to drop a cool $2.4 billion on the purchase. The decision for the baller and rap legend to relieve Reebok’s parent company, ADIDAS, of its financial burden — albeit at a $1.4 billion loss— took about two months of careful consideration and big boy talks with the famous athletic apparel company.
Now it seems like they are currently in the position to make the whole world go “uhhhhhh… na… na… na … nah!”
While talking about the potential deal to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard he said, “These companies have been benefiting off us, this could be history for this company going Black-owned.”
He continued saying, “Imagine if Michael Jordan owned Reebok? That’s what I’m talking about making history.”
“As we focus on turning Reebok into a lifestyle brand not just a basketball brand, our most important initiative will be to put money back into the community that built this company.”
Davis also chimed in with Forbes magazine saying, “I think Reebok is being undervalued.”
“I left Nike as a 22-year-old kid representing myself and made the jump to Reebok,” he continued. “Which took a chance on me as a creative and as an athlete. I want the people I know, athletes, influencers, designers, celebs to sit at the table with me.”
Should this acquisition go through, it will only take that Master P empire, which includes food, real estate, film, music, sports and so much more, to the next level. It will push Davis further in the spotlight than his commentating on TNT has ever and will make the shoe hot again — do y’all remember the 50 Cent and Jay-Z jawns?
A popular dance and the force behind the infamous $54.11s, with Master P and B-Diddy at the helm Reebok is about to be lit in these streets. We need the “hook up” like now!