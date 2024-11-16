Malcolm X’s Family Files $100M Lawsuit, Alleges Government Role In Assassination

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The family of Malcolm X is suing the federal government and other agencies for $100 million for being complicit in his assassination.

The family of Malcolm X made good on their promise and filed a $100 million lawsuit, accusing federal and New York City government agencies of orchestrating and covering up the assassination of the civil rights icon.

The complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges the FBI, CIA, NYPD, and others played a direct role in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X and his subsequent wrongful conviction of two innocent men.

“This case is about the corrupt, unlawful, and unconstitutional relationship between law enforcement, including the Defendants herein, and ruthless killers that went unchecked for many years and was actively concealed, condoned, protected, and facilitated by governmental agents,” Shabazz family lawyer Ben Crump said.

The Shabazz family, led by Ilyasah Shabazz as administrator of the estate, claims that the NYPD and federal agencies had prior knowledge of threats to Malcolm X’s life but failed to intervene.

The suit details how government agents intentionally removed security from the ballroom where Malcolm X was murdered, arrested his security detail days before the assassination, and failed to protect him from known harm.

“Malcolm X was deprived of his federal constitutional rights, was robbed of his life and freedom, and sustained severe physical, emotional, and monetary damages,” Crump said.

According to the filing, after the assassination, the FBI and NYPD worked together to cover up their roles in the death of Malcolm X.

The lawsuit claims these agencies manipulated witnesses, suppressed evidence, and contributed to the wrongful conviction of Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam.

“This misconduct caused the incarceration and vilification of these two innocent men,” the lawsuit said.

The wrongful convictions of these men were only recently overturned after an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the Innocence Project revealed critical failures and intentional cover-ups by law enforcement.

The two men, Aziz, formerly known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, won a $26 million settlement.

The lawsuit also references the 2021 apology by New York County District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, who admitted that the prosecution of Aziz and Islam had been based on “serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust” and revealed crucial documents that had been withheld for over 50 years.

Crump emphasized that this suit is part of an ongoing effort to uncover the truth and hold the responsible parties accountable.

This lawsuit seeks $100 million in compensatory and punitive damages as well as legal fees and costs, for the wrongful death of Malcolm X.

The complaint states that the actions of the federal and New York City agencies caused the Shabazz family severe emotional and financial distress, while also depriving them of Malcolm X’s “companionship and his financial, spiritual, emotional, and moral guidance.”

“The Shabazz family has lived their lives without a father and grandfather, along with a cloud of suspicion surrounding his death.” Crump explained.

The filing details the systemic racism and targeted surveillance faced by Malcolm X.

The suit draws from newly uncovered documents and statements made by federal officials, detailing how the FBI and NYPD coordinated efforts to neutralize Malcolm X.

The government, the suit claims, saw Malcolm X as a threat due to his international advocacy for Black liberation.

His vision for Black empowerment and global solidarity made him a target of the FBI’s COINTELPRO program, which sought to discredit and destabilize Black leaders.

The lawsuit concludes with the family’s assertion that justice has long been denied, but with recent developments, they are now demanding accountability from the agencies and individuals responsible for their father’s death.

The Shabazz family hopes the courts will finally provide them with the answers they’ve been seeking for over five decades.

Their goal is not only financial restitution but a full acknowledgment of the government’s role in Malcolm X’s assassination and the subsequent cover-up.

During a press conference last year, Ilyasah Shabazz discussed the legal action.

“For years, our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder. And we’d like our father to receive the justice that he deserves,” said Shabazz, who was 2 years old when Malcolm was killed as her mother, Dr. Betty Shabazz, and most of her sisters watched on that infamous day on February 21, 1965.