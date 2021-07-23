Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali Friendship To Be Explored In New Documentary

Kenya Barris will delve deep into the friendship between two Civil Rights icons, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali!

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is producing a documentary about the relationship between black icons Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali for Netflix.

Based on Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith’s book “Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X,” the documentary is part of Barris’ ongoing deal with the streaming service.

“Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are two of the most iconic and revered African Americans of the twentieth century, and yet the depths of their friendship and the influence they had on each other is largely unknown,” the film’s director, Marcus A. Clarke, told Deadline.

“Blood Brothers provides a deeper understanding into what made these two men tick, the intense role faith played in their bond, and ultimately how their budding friendship came to an abrupt end.”

The film will feature never-before-seen archival footage of the civil rights leader and the boxing legend.

It was under Malcolm’s tutelage that Ali changed his name from Cassius Clay, and joined the Nation of Islam.

The complicated friendship between the two legendary historic figures, along with singer Sam Cooke and NFL star Jim Brown, was portrayed in Regina King’s 2020 film “One Night in Miami.”

Barris and Clarke’s film will debut in the U.S. on September 9.