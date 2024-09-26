Male Sex Worker Turns In Alleged “Freak-Off” Video Of Diddy To Feds

The man reportedly told the feds what kind of drugs Diddy liked to use during the “freak-offs” and detailed the specific encounter he claims was caught on tape.

A male sex worker reportedly met with federal investigators in New York City on Wednesday (September 24) to discuss the Sean “Diddy” Combs case.

According to TMZ, the man signed a proffer agreement, which allows someone to speak to the feds without fear of prosecution. He allegedly provided a video recording of one of Diddy’s encounters with a sex worker to federal prosecutors, involving the male sex worker, the Bad Boy Records mogul and another woman.

The man reportedly told the feds what kind of drugs Diddy liked to use during the “freak-offs” and detailed the specific encounter he claims was caught on tape. He says the threesome took place in May 2023 after the male sex worker flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet up with Diddy and the woman. He says Diddy filmed them as they had intercourse.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on three charges: sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

“For years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “He is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes—we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over.”

Defense attorneys proposed new bail conditions last week but was again denied. Diddy’s legal team contested Judge Tarnofsky and the prosecution’s reasons for keeping him in jail until the trial.

“The Government has argued that Mr. Combs is a danger to the community and that ‘what makes this defendant even more dangerous is his extensive and exhaustive history of obstruction of justice,’ Diddy’s lawyers wrote. “They laid out several allegations that do not in fact amount to obstruction at all. The truth is that Mr. Combs has done nothing to obstruct this investigation, and the Government does not persuasively argue otherwise.”

They added, “Mr. Combs is entitled to gather witnesses to defend himself against the Government’s allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. As part of that defense, he, with counsel’s blessing, has called potential defense witnesses to let them know that counsel would reach out to speak with them. Tellingly, the Government does not point to—nor can they—any conversation Mr. Combs has had with a potential witness since he had knowledge of the criminal investigation where he pressured any witness to change their story.”

Diddy’s attorneys have since given up on their bid to secure bail. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.