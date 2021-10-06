Mally Mall Of Love & Hip-Hop Bankrupt After Getting Sentenced To Prison

Producer Mally Mall, who has produced hits for Game, Chris Brown and many others, has filed for bankruptcy after being sent to prison for pimping!

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast member, producer, and convicted pimp Mally Mall is no longer flossing with the big bank.

He has recently filed for bankruptcy, finally showing that crime doesn’t pay.

On the show, he seemed to have it going on.

Mally Mall had dime women like Masika Kalysha, Nikki Mudarris, and Hazel-E at offs over this successful entertainment influencer — but that proved to be a lie after he was convicted of using women to earn him his wealth.

Women used to sell their bodies so that he could afford his trips, cars and property but now the whole tables are flipped and his money has dried up.

According to 8 News Now, the producer whose real name is Jamal Rashid has legally filed for bankruptcy. He is currently serving a 33-month prison sentence after he confessed to pimping in Las Vegas, Nevada for over a decade.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Mally Mall was pimping hundreds of women in Sin City for 12 years before getting caught while he was building his name in the music industry.

Although people believe that prostitution is legal, it is not totally in Clark County.

He also tried to mask it by hiding under escort services, but he never had legitimate permits for the companies, which operated from 2002 through 2014.

In a statement, his rep said, “Mally Mall over the last several years had dedicated his life to music and helping people … He has fully recognized the error in his ways and has gone out of his way to try to make amends. He intends to take full advantage of each and every program offered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

More details about the nature of his bankruptcy filing to come.

Developing.