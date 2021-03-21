Man Accused Of Killing Nicki Minaj’s Tour Manager Heading To Prison For A Long Time

(AllHipHop News)
A man accused of killing a member of Nicki Minaj’s crew has been sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence for the murder.
In March of 2020, Khaliyfa Neely, 39, was convicted of third-degree murder, aggravated and simple assault, and possession of an instrument of crime in connection to the case.
Neely was convicted of stabbing De’Von Andre Pickett outside a Philadelphia bar in 2015 during a conflict with Khaliyfa Neely and Pierce Boykin.
Pickett and his friend Eric Reese fought with the pair, over a woman. Like Pickett, Reese was stabbed during the fight with Neely and Boykin.
Earlier this week, Neely was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.
Initially, Boykin was charged with Pickett’s murder, but that charge was reduced to aggravated assault. Boykin was sentenced to 23 months in jail for his role in Pickett’s murder.
De’Von Andre Pickett was supposed to serve as the stage manager for Nicki’s European tour before he was murdered in cold blood.