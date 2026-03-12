Man Accused Of Killing Young Dolph Loses Appeal, Will Stay In Jail For Life

Justin Johnson’s murder conviction in Young Dolph’s 2021 killing was upheld by Tennessee’s appeals court and his life sentence will stand.

Young Dolph’s convicted killer, Justin Johnson, lost his final legal battle when Tennessee’s appeals court rejected every argument his defense team raised during the 2026 hearing.

Judge Matthew J. Wilson affirmed the trial court’s conviction after reviewing four issues Johnson raised, including claims of insufficient evidence and trial errors.

The appeals court found overwhelming proof of Johnson’s guilt through video footage of the actual murder, extensive cell phone records tracking his movements, surveillance video showing him before and after the shooting, and testimony from his admitted accomplice, Cornelius Smith.

Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, had argued that the evidence wasn’t strong enough to convict him, but the court disagreed.

Johnson also challenged the trial judge’s decision to allow two photographs of Young Dolph’s body to be shown to the jury.

One image displayed the gunshot wound to his face, while the other showed his body’s position after the shooting.

The appeals court ruled that both photos were admissible and that they didn’t prejudice the jury with graphic imagery that would unfairly influence their decision, according to Fox 13.

Another appeal issue involved Johnson’s seating arrangement during the trial.

His legal team objected to his sitting behind his attorney rather than at the defense table, arguing that this violated his rights.

The court determined the security decision was appropriate given the case involved gang members and murder-for-hire allegations, so the arrangement stood.

Johnson’s final argument centered on a prosecutor’s comment during closing statements about a witness who didn’t testify.

The appeals court noted Johnson’s attorneys never objected during the trial itself, only afterward.

The court stated, “the evidence of defendant’s guilt was overwhelming, and the prosecutor’s comments were brief,” making this issue insignificant.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ultimately decided none of Johnson’s four arguments warranted a new trial, meaning his life sentence for Young Dolph’s 2021 murder remains final.

Johnson is currently serving life in prison plus 35 additional years after his 2024 conviction, with no further appeals available in the state system.