Man Charged With Killing “Baby Shark” Rapper Ralan Styles In Suspected Botched Robbery 

A 24-year-old man appeared in court Monday, charged with the fatal shooting of rapper Ralan Styles, famous for his viral “Baby Shark” remix.

Ralan Styles, real name Michael Robinson, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday morning (October 19) in Columbus, Ohio, when a robber tried to steal his chain, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet reports that witnesses said the alleged killer shot Ralan Styles in a scuffle before fleeing the scene.

Columbus Police reportedly arrived on the scene around 5 a.m., after receiving a call for immediate assistance. They were flagged down and ushered into a home by a man who led them inside the building where Ralan Styles had been shot.

Officers discovered Robinson bleeding from gunshot wounds and attempted to revive him. Despite first responders’ efforts, Robinson was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

Witnesses provided police with a detailed description of the shooter, leading them to locate 24-year-old Mahamood Hassan in the nearby area. Hassan reportedly matched the description and was also picked out by witnesses in a police lineup.

He was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting on a charge of first-degree murder. Hassan was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday morning (October 21), per NBC 15. A judge set bond at $2 million. Hassan will face court on Monday (October 29).

Ralan Styles’ Label Pays Tribute

Robinson’s record label, Big Money Records, announced his death in an Instagram post Saturday.

“Michael was not just an incredible talent but also a kind-hearted soul who poured his heart into every song he made for his fans,” Big Money Records wrote in an Instagram caption. “He touched many lives through his music, and his legacy will live on through the beats and lyrics he created.”

