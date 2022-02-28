The man that killed Alpo was just a toddler when the hustler started working with the feds to bring down the crime network he helped start.

A suspect in the murder of famed-Harlem drug dealer Albert “Alpo” Martinez has been taken into police custody and charged for the Oct. 31 fatal drive-by shooting.

Alpo was killed was riding his red Dodge RAM 2500 truck after being shot multiple times through the driver side of the window on or around v Frederick Douglass Boulevard at West 151st Street in Manhattan.

According to the Daily News, the police tapped Shakeem Parker, a 27-year-old ironically from the same neighborhood as Martinez, as the alleged killer.

Parker was already locked up on Rikers Island for a different gun case.

Through information acquired in their investigation, NYPD detectives charged him with Alpo’s murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The kingpin, made famous by Cam’ron’s portrayal of him in the movie “Paid in Full,” drove four blocks before crashing into a couple of parked cars across from the NYPD Police Service Area 6 on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at West 147th Street.

When police found Alpo, reports say that the officers found him struggling to breathe as he sat in his vehicle. An autopsy revealed he was shot six times in his arm, once in his chest, and sustained a graze wound on the left side of his chin.

EMS tried to save his life by taking him to NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem but to no avail. He was gone.

The 1980s drug dealer and staple in Hip-Hop culture was arrested in July 1990, went to trial in 1991, and sentenced to a 35-year sentence for 14 counts of murder.

Don Diva magazine stated that he was released in 2015 after being incarcerated at the ADX Florence federal supermax prison in Fremont County, Colorado.

The now-deceased federal informant, who turned on his friend Rich Porter in the early 90s, was 55 years old when he died.

An NYPD spokesperson said, “Detectives gathered information that he was the shooter.”

No details as to why Parker killed Alpo have been released.