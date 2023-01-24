Man Gets Hit By NYC Subway After Publicly Going To The Bathroom At Train Station

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man’s death comes as MTA talks clean up pee throughout the subway systems.

One New Yorker lost his life after relieving himself on the subway tracks in Manhattan. While peeing, he fell off the platform and was struck by an oncoming train.

NYPD stated the incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the wee hours of the morning, around 1:30 a.m. at the Broadway-Lafayette St. station in the Soho area of the city.

The conductor was operating a downtown A train line, according to the Daily News, on the F line. This is not uncommon that MTA subway trains are switched up at night in New York City.

After the victim, whose name is being withheld from the public, started urinating in the tracks, he lost his balance and fell. He was then tragically and fatally hit by the train and died onsite.

MTA has been taking steps to detect when people pee on or around trains in an effort.

According to The City, in December 2022, top officials said they are looking into how Boston and Atlanta have installed devices to not only detect urine on the modes of public transportation but will also alert cleaning crews to the area where the gadget finds the nasty work.