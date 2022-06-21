Man Gets Shot At Outside Of Rapper T.I.’s Studio

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cops are looking into a shooting in front of a recording studio owned by rap superstar T.I.

A late-night shooting outside of a popular recording studio in Atlanta has some people buzzing.

Atlanta Police received a call about a person being shot early on Monday morning.

The police arrived at Super Sounds Studios, near Trabert Avenue in the Northwest section of the city, sometime between 3:30 am and 4:00 a.m. to check on the victim and see if he wanted to file a report about the incident.

According to 11 Alive, the victim told the cops he was in his car when another vehicle rolled by. He further said two men hopped out of the vehicle and began shooting up his car, leaving him grazed by a bullet.

After shooting at him, the men fled the scene of the crime.

Emergency medical professionals took the man to the hospital to treat his injuries. The John Doe is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation by members of the Atlanta Police Department.

Super Sounds Studio, according to its website, is owned by Mr. Grand Hustle, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, an Atlanta native.

Some of the people who have recorded in the studio, once called Silent Sound, are Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Jennifer Hudson, and Young Thug.

T.I. or his team have yet to publicly comments on the shooting.