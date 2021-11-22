Man Killed Near Residence Where Car Suspected In Young Dolph’s Murder Was Found

Police believe there is a connection to a homicide near a residence where a Mercedes-Benz suspected to be involved in the murder of Young Dolph was recovered.

A person was shot and killed in the Orange Mound section of Memphis earlier today (November 21st), and the cops fear it could be connected to the murder of Young Dolph.

The rapper was gunned down as he bought cookies inside a local bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

The police released surveillance photos of the two suspects who committed the murder, who fled in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Yesterday (November 20rh), the police located a white Mercedes-Benz at a residence they claim could have been involved in Young Dolph’s murder on November 5th, as well as another homicide on November 12th.

Now the Memphis Police Department is dealing with another homicide. Police are investigating a shooting earlier this afternoon, just hours after the vehicle was towed away.

According to witnesses, a dark sedan drove up and fired off at least six shots.

A young man who was just a few feet away from the house where the Mercedes-Benz was recovered was struck by the gunfire.

By the time the police arrived, the unnamed individual was dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting on Sunday. They have yet to release the victim’s identity.