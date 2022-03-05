Man Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Clarence Avant

Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder a few months after he was arrested for the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant.

A man pleaded guilty to the murder of Jacqueline Avant, who was the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced 30-year-old Aariel Maynor’s guilty plea on Thursday (March 3).

Maynor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

“This crime continues to shock the conscience,” Gascón said in a press statement. “Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community. In this case, the defendant is facing 170 years to life in prison and is ineligible for elderly parole. Our Bureau of Victim Services will continue to be in contact with the family and their representatives to offer trauma-informed services.”

Maynor, who’s previously been convicted of robbery and grand theft, was released on parole a few months before Jacqueline Avant’s shooting death. Maynor originally pleaded not guilty to murder following his arrest in December.

Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot during a robbery at her Beverly Hills home on December 1, 2021. Maynor was also accused of firing shots at a security guard, who was not injured.

Maynor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.