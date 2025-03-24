Marcus Jordan Seeks Rehab After Cocaine Fueled Train Track Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marcus Jordan faces DUI and cocaine charges after being found intoxicated on train tracks; he now seeks rehab for substance abuse treatment.

Marcus Jordan narrowly avoided disaster when authorities discovered him intoxicated behind the wheel of his vehicle stuck on train tracks in Orange County, Florida, on February 4.

The 32-year-old son of NBA icon Michael Jordan was allegedly found by responding officers slurring his speech and exhibiting “bloodshot eyes,” according to police reports.

Officers also indicated a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Jordan and reportedly uncovered a bag containing a white powdery substance, later confirmed through testing as cocaine.

At the time of the incident, a train was reportedly approaching the location, estimated to be roughly 10 minutes away from the stalled vehicle, adding urgency to the situation.

Jordan has since pleaded not guilty to charges including driving under the influence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest.

However, in a recent development, Jordan’s attorney has filed a request with the court seeking permission for his client to enroll in a substance abuse rehabilitation program, acknowledging Jordan’s struggles with alcohol and drug dependency.

Jordan’s legal representative stated clearly that his client “acknowledges that he needs help to overcome the challenges of his alcohol/substance use and is amenable to treatment.”

The filing further emphasized Jordan’s willingness to confront his issues directly, noting, “While Mr Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community.”

Jordan’s arrest first made headlines due to his famous family ties and the precarious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The younger Jordan, who previously gained attention for his collegiate basketball career and later for his ventures into the fashion and sneaker industry, now faces serious legal consequences and public scrutiny.

His request to enter a treatment program signals a proactive step toward addressing his substance abuse issues, potentially influencing the outcome of his pending legal proceedings.

The court has yet to rule on whether Jordan will be permitted entry into the rehabilitation program, a decision that could significantly impact his future.