Mariah Carey Shuts Down Muni Long Criticism Following Tribute Performance

Mariah Carey swiftly silenced critics after social media erupted over her reaction to Muni Long’s tribute performance of “We Belong Together” at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The iconic singer, who received the prestigious Icon Award at the ceremony, was caught on camera giving what appeared to be a skeptical side-eye during Long’s rendition of her classic hit.

Social media quickly latched onto the moment, describing Carey’s expression as “shady” and “unimpressed.”

However, Carey swiftly set the record straight. On Wednesday (March 19), the superstar singer took to her Instagram Stories with a photo alongside Long and fellow performer Tori Kelly.

Carey praised both artists, writing, “So beyond grateful for these two gorgeous, uber-talented, kind, incredible musicians who made my heart so full of joy with their tribute performances at the @iheartradio awards. I love and appreciate you so much!!!”

Muni Long also addressed the viral moment, posting a detailed video explaining the behind-the-scenes reality of the Mariah Carey tribute.

According to Long, Carey personally chose her for the performance, a fact she emphasized with gratitude.

“Nobody can sing Mariah’s songs like Mariah. Nobody,” Long admitted openly.

She further revealed that Carey complimented her performance privately. However, even though she has video proof of Carey’s praise, she chose not to share it publicly.

Long humorously added that even if Carey had “pushed her down the stairs or said she hated it,” she would still have expressed gratitude.

Despite initial online speculation, Carey appeared genuinely appreciative of both tribute performances.