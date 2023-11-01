“It’s Time!” Mariah Carey Officially Announces The Unofficial Countdown To Christmas 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The unofficial “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, declared the start of the Holiday season with a spooky video that quickly turns festive.

While Thanksgiving is still weeks away and many are still scoffing Halloween candy, Mariah Carey has begun the countdown to Christmas.

The iconic songstress, who has become synonymous with Christmas, announced it’s officially “MariahSZN,” with her annual declaration. She proclaimed the start of the holidays at the stroke of midnight on Halloween (October 31) with a spooky video that quickly turns festive.

In the visual, Mariah Carey is frozen inside an ice block as masked figures attempt to free her. However, she shatters her icy prison with her legendary voice, singing “It’s time” before playing her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas.” Watch it below.

Last month, Mariah Carey announced she is heading off on the Merry Christmas One And All! Tour, kicking off November 15 in California. The cross-country tour runs for 13 dates, wrapping up with a finale on December 17 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” Mariah Carey wrote, announcing the tour.

The unofficial “Queen of Christmas,” has become synonymous with the holiday season. However, she was unsuccessful in securing the official title. The trademark authority rejected her bid for the crown last year, ruling that she could not be the only person to use the moniker.