Mariah Carey Becomes First Female Artist With Three Songs To Spend 11 Weeks At No. 1

Mimi joins Boyz II Men as the only acts to reach that milestone.

Many music fans view Mariah Carey as the present queen of Christmas music. The Pop/R&B icon’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” remains one of the most-played songs every year during the holiday season.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has also returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart every December for the past four years. Mariah Carey’s classic tune held the top spot for three weeks in 2022.

In total, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” controlled the Hot 100 rankings for 11 weeks. That stat makes Mariah Carey the first female artist in history to lead the Hot 100 for at least 11 weeks with three different songs.

Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men Ruled The Hot 100 In The 1990s

Philadelphia-bred R&B group Boyz II Men also has three songs that have remained at #1 for 11 weeks. The Michael Bivins-backed quartet’s “One Sweet Day” with Mariah Carey commanded the Hot 100 for 16 weeks in 1995-1996.

In addition to the “One Sweet Day” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singles, Carey’s “We Belong Together” dominated the Hot 100 for 14 weeks in 2005. Boyz II Men also surpassed the 11-week mark with 1992’s “End of the Road” (13 weeks) and 1994’s “I’ll Make Love to You” (14 weeks).

According to Billboard, twenty-eight different songs have held onto the Hot 100’s #1 slot for at least 11 total weeks. 2019’s “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus holds the all-time record (19 weeks).

“One Sweet Day” is tied for second place with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber. Former One Direction boy band member Harry Styles sits in third with his “As It Was” single (15 weeks). That Harry’s House track is the longest-running Number One for 2022.

Mimi Holds Additional Billboard Hot 100 Records

Mariah Carey has the most overall #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a solo act. The five-time Grammy winner reached the pinnacle of the chart with 19 different entries. That total is only second to The Beatles (20).

Additionally, Mariah Carey extends her record for most cumulative weeks at No. 1 for a career. Carey’s 90 weeks in the apex position of the Hot 100 tops Rihanna (60), The Beatles (59), Drake (54), Boyz II Men (50), Usher (47), and Beyoncé (43).

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” first arrived in 1994. The holiday standard lives on the Merry Christmas album. Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas also contains covers of other popular carols such as “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night.”