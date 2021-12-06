Mariah Carey Celebrates “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Crossing 1 Billion Spotify Streams

The 2021 holiday season has begun. Of course, music megastar Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is once again taking over the charts.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is currently back in the Hot 100’s Top 20. The classic 1994 tune is pulling in over 5 million daily global plays on Spotify as well. In total, the track amassed over 1 billion streams on the platform.

“I’m freaking out!!!! 1 billion!!! ❄️🎁🎄💝 These numbers are incredible, but the love I have for the #lambily is unquantifiable. Eternally grateful and blessed ❤️❤️❤️,” tweeted Mariah Carey on Sunday.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” originally came out on Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas holiday album. The song’s popularity continued to grow over the three decades since its release.

Mariah Carey became the first artist in history to earn a No. 1 song in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” peaked at #1 last year. It has spent five cumulative weeks in the Hot 100’s pole position.

On December 3, the Recording Industry Association of America certified “All I Want for Christmas is You” as Diamond (10 million units). The record is widely considered a Christmas standard.