Mariah Carey Celebrates “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Returning To No. 1

(AllHipHop News)
The Queen of Christmas Music is back on top. This week, Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is once again the #1 song on the Hot 100 chart.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has spent four total weeks in the pole position of the Billboard rankings. The song first climbed to the pinnacle of the Hot 100 in late 2019, 25 years after it was released, before remaining at #1 through the chart dated January 4, 2020.
“WOW! I truly wasn’t expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. ‘I don’t want a lot for Christmas…’ just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC,” tweeted Carey on Monday.
The legendary vocalist also extended her record for most cumulative weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Carey has spent 83 combined weeks at the peak of the chart. She also holds the record for most #1 singles for a solo artist (19) behind The Beatles’s 20.
In addition, Carey earned her first #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is currently the most popular song in the world. The carol sits at #2 on the Global Excluding United States chart as well.
WOW! 🤯🥳🤩🥰😇 I truly wasn't expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. "I don't want a lot for Christmas…" just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC🎄❄️❤️☮️ https://t.co/codvnqh3an
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 14, 2020
?????!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/AjQapfG2uA pic.twitter.com/HhpWftrvkh
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 14, 2020