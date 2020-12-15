Mariah Carey Celebrates Jermaine Dupri’s Diet At PETA Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Super producer Jermaine Dupri was honored by PETA for his healthy eating habits.
Dupri was among a handful of superstars who received the Humanitarian Award from PETA during a celebration for the 40th anniversary of the animal rights organization.
Singer Mariah Carey was on hand to present Jermaine Dupri with the award during a coast-to-coast virtual ceremony.
“I’ve known Jermaine for a long time, and he is one of a kind. Not only is he a genius at producing music, he’s also a vocal animals rights advocate, which is why we are joined here today,” Mariah Carey said. “I am most proud to see how Jemaine has become a powerful voice and PETA’s vegan campaign. Yes, he’s a vegan. It’s true. I didn’t believe him at first, but it is true. JD keep doing what you do. And PETA. I can’t wait for the next 40 years of groundbreaking success.”
“I became vegan for my own health, but the longer I’ve been at it, the more it became about others: the animals, food justice for our community, and the health of our planet,” Jermaine Dupri said during the celebration.
Other celebrities honored with the Humanitarian Award for their healthy lifestyle included Kat Graham, Lily Tomlin, and punk rock pioneer Iggy Pop.
Other guests on hand to honor Jermaine Dupri included Sir Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Patrick Mahomes, Gillian Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Anjelica Huston, James Cromwell, Casey Affleck, Chrissie Hynde, Belinda Carlisle, Bill Maher, Pamela Anderson, Jackie Chan, and others.
Take a look at Mariah presenting Jermaine Dupri with his humanitarian award for PETA below: