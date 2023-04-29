Nick Cannon Says Mariah May Have “Fumbled” Their Marriage, Not Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon has hit back at critics, to claim to blew it with Mariah Carey. Read what he had to say!

Nick Cannon has hit back at the suggestion he “fumbled” his marriage to Mariah Carey.

During an episode of “The Daily Cannon” radio show, Nick’s co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe told him he “fumbled” his six-year marriage to the Always Be My Baby singer.

“I mean, you fumbled Mariah,” Courtney said, to which “The Masked Singer” host replied, “Did I? Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.”

Courtney clarified that she was simply “playing” before adding, “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”

Nick then replied, “Maybe she fumbled me.”

The TV personality insisted that he “was there” for the pop diva during the marriage before Courtney joked, “You didn’t make ‘Always Be My Baby,’ so… it’s a little different.”

Nick and Mariah got married in April 2008 and welcomed their twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, in April 2011.

They separated in 2014 after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The 42-year-old has gone on to welcome ten more children with five other women.

“The Daily Cannon” morning radio show launched on Monday.