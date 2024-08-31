Mariah Carey’s Silence Added To Sister’s Pain Family Friend Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey has been criticized for allegedly not reaching out to her sister Alison before her death according to a family friend.

Mariah Carey did not reach out to her estranged sister Alison before she passed away last weekend despite her being in hospice care, according to sources close to the situation.

Mariah Carey, 55, announced Tuesday that both her mother Patricia, 87, and her sister Alison, 63, died on the same day.

Alison had been receiving hospice care for several weeks before her death, but Mariah Carey reportedly did not attempt to contact her.

Dave Baker, a friend of Alison’s, revealed to The US Sun that Alison had been dealing with severe internal organ issues.

“A phone call or, better still, a video call from Mariah would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came,” Baker said. “The disregard added more hurt to Alison’s pain. She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral.”

Baker described Alison as a complex individual, someone who was both tough and deeply sensitive.

“Beneath a tough exterior Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person. I have known her for nine years and as her friend, and in recent months her carer. I will miss her greatly,” he added. “Farewell Alison. May you now find peace, your tortured soul forever free from earthly pain.”

TMZ reported that Mariah Carey spent the week with her mother, Patricia, before her death, illustrating the complicated and fraught relationships within the family.

The sisters had reportedly been estranged for years, with Mariah attempting to provide both financial and emotional support to Alison, who struggled with addiction issues.

In her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer detailed her troubled relationship with Alison, alleging that her sister had drugged her with V#####, offered her cocaine, inflicted third-degree burns on her, and tried to sell her out to a pimp. Alison denied these claims after the book was published.

As the world mourns the tragic losses within the Carey family, lingering questions remain about the strained relationships and the choices made by those left behind.