Mariah Carey Planning To Reveal Grunge Alter Ego With Album

Mariah Carey contemplates the release of an alternative rock album she recorded under a secret alias in the 1990s, old material that was sidelined by industry pressures.

Mariah Carey, known to many as the voice behind iconic pop ballads, is considering reviving an entirely different side of her musical persona.

The singer revealed she’s open to releasing Someone’s Ugly Daughter, a grunge album she recorded under the alias “Chick” nearly three decades ago.

The project, punctuated by alternative rock influences, was conceived in parallel with her 1995 Daydream album but largely kept under wraps due to concerns from label executives about how it might affect her mainstream image.

During her appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Carey addressed fan inquiries about the long-lost album.

“I know, right?” she laughed when co-host Matt Rogers asked for an update. “I’m so mad that I haven’t done that yet… but who do I drop it with?”

Rogers and co-host Bowen Yang humorously suggested releasing it independently, offering, “We could start our label or post it on Garage Band like a grungy thing.”

Carey responded enthusiastically, calling the album “a good one” and hinting that she could make the project a reality.

Not only did Mariah Carey express her affection for the record, but she also reminisced about its creation.

“You will hear it,” she promised, revealing she initially took the lead vocals under the pseudonym “D. Sue” before label pressures forced her to step back to a background vocal role.

She recalled the experience fondly, calling it a much-needed creative escape amid the heavily controlled environment of her career.

“I had no freedom during that time. That was my freedom.”

During a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone Music Now, Mariah Carey offered more insight, explaining that some of her original vocal recordings were shelved but still needed to be recovered.

“Most people, I’d rather they don’t even know about it until we figure out exactly what happens with those vocals,” she said, noting how driving through upstate New York while blasting the album with her assistant was an emotional outlet. “It was my release. It was fun.”

Though physical versions of Someone’s Ugly Daughter are still available to collectors, streaming services have yet to offer the album.

Still, Carey’s recent comments signal that fans may only have to wait a little longer.