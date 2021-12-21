Mariah Carey Explains How Prince Inspired Her To Help Britney Spears During Horrific Conservatorship

Mariah Carey opened up in an interview and explained how a long conversation with Prince inspired her to help Britney Spears!

Mariah Carey reached out Britney Spears when she was under her conservatorship to assure her she wasn’t alone.

The “Toxic” hitmaker was under the legal arrangement, which prevented her from making her own decisions about her finances and personal affairs, from 2008 until November this year.

During an interview with NME, Mariah was asked if she felt an “affinity” with Britney as she also battled a controlling music industry and faced family betrayals.

In response, she revealed she got in touch with the singer as it felt like “the right thing to do.”

“I’m not sure it’s an affinity,” she replied. “I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.'”

She went on to reveal that Purple Rain icon Prince reached out to her when she went through a difficult patch a long time ago.

“I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours,” she recalled. “He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up – which it is. You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

In her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the pop diva claimed that her older sister Alison drugged her with V#####, offered her cocaine and tried to sell her to pimp when she was only 12, allegations Alison has denied.

She also opened up about her controlling marriage to first husband, former Sony Music CEO Tommy Mottola, and working to the point of exhaustion.