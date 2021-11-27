Mariah Carey Is Turning Her Life Into A TV Series

Mariah Carey is bringing her life story to the small screen thanks to a new deal with producer Lee Daniels!

Mariah Carey is adapting her memoir into a TV series alongside her “Precious” director, Lee Daniels.

Mariah is planning to bring her life story to television via an eight-part series, and she has been collaborating the writer/director behind the likes of TV hit “Empire.”

She shared an update with Z100 with host Garrett Vogel, who asked if she would ever consider staging a musical based on her life and hits.

Mariah said, “We did the book, and we are getting it together. I’m working with my friend Lee Daniels. And we are talking about the adaptation of my book. I would rather do that.”

“Lee is probably going to hear this and kill me but it’s probably going to be an eight-part series.”

The “Without You” singer, who is mom to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her rapper ex-husband Nick Cannon, emphasised the importance of the show being “gritty, grimy, beautiful, specular and real”.

In her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” Mariah was incredibly frank about her life, even detailing the abuse she witnessed as a child.

“By the time I was a toddler, I had developed the instincts to sense when violence was coming,” she wrote. “As though I was smelling rain, I could tell when adult screaming had reached a certain pitch and velocity that meant I should take cover.”