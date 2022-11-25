Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe Perform With Mom At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey fulfilled a lifelong dream opening for Santa during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade with her twins Moroccan and Monroe by her side.

Mariah Carey was joined by her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who made surprise cameos performing alongside their mother at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The adorable siblings danced on either side of their mother as she closed out Thursday’s parade with her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Watch their performance at the end of the page.

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Christmas,” despite losing her fight for the trademark, dazzled in a red mermaid gown and sparkling tiara. Throughout the performance, Mariah Carey held a matching parasol above her head.

Last week, the superstar songstress announced her Macy’s parade performance, revealing, “My childhood dream is coming to life!”

“I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade! 🎄🎉💫 Tune in on Thanksgiving Day @NBC! 💖☃️ #macysparade.”

After the event, Mariah posted some photos from the parade while sharing her gratitude in the caption.

Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe,” she penned before adding, “grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼”

Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon who is busy making more siblings after recently welcoming his 11th baby, with another one due later this year.

“I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids, and then everything else comes after that,” he shared during a recent interview.