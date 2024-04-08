Mario Says Tory Lanez “Gonna Go Crazy” Musically Following Prison Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Let Me Love You” vocalist calls Lanez one of the greatest writers of his generation.

Mario still supports Tory Lanez despite the Canadian-born singer/rapper’s three felony convictions connected to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Mario sat down for an interview with Action Entertainment. That 34-minute conversation included the Baltimore-born recording artist giving Tory Lanez his flowers as a musician.

“When he comes back out, he’s gonna go crazy,” Mario stated about his currently incarcerated “The Cry” collaborator. “You know how Tory is. He’s gonna go crazy with the music.”

The Turning Point album creator also added, “He’s one of the greatest writers of our generation as far as urban music. He’s a great storyteller. Tory’s incredible. He’s fire.”

Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her in the feet in Hollywood Hills, California on July 12, 2020. Los Angeles County prosecutors eventually charged Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) with assault and firearm charges.

In December 2022, a California jury convicted Tory Lanez of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

A judge sentenced Tory Lanez to 10 years in state prison. The 31-year-old Sorry 4 What album creator could face deportation back to Canada upon his release. Despite being convicted, Lanez maintains his innocence.