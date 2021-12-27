Republican Marjorie Taylor Green hopped on Twitter today to blast Kwanzaa in a since-deleted tweet that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons!

Marjorie Taylor Green called the cultural holiday Kwanzaa, created for and by Black people, a “fake religion,” and Twitter went nuts.

The Georgia Republican made the comments on social media. In a controversial tweet, Greene posted, “Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused The College Republicans of pandering to people of color by posting about the holiday to get more votes in the upcoming election.

“You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS,” the tweet continued.

Well, Habari Gani to you too!

Stop.

It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.

You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away.

People are tired of pandering and BS. https://t.co/NrhE6O6BG5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 26, 2021

The weeklong holiday celebrates the Nguzo Saba, seven Swahili values that exemplify important attributes Black people need to have a healthy community. Created in 1971 in the United States by Maulana Karenga, an activist during the Black Power movement, Kwanzaa is celebrated by millions of people worldwide.

Karenga was convicted of felonious assault and false imprisonment but maintains that the government set him up because he was a Black nationalist.

He now chairs the Africana Studies Department at California State University, Long Beach.

Newsweek reached out to Greene’s office for a comment about the post, and her rep said that the tweet was “pretty self-explanatory.”

Former President Donald Trump disagrees with Greene and issued a statement (not in response to hers).

“Today marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a weeklong celebration of African American heritage and culture. Together, let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future,” Trump continued, “As families and friends join to light the Kinara, Melania and I extend our warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a prosperous year to come.”

Check out some of the replies to Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s disrespect of Kwanzaa.

First of all, Kwanzaa is not a religion. It is a celebration of African heritage, unity, culture and traditional values. Secondly, you're a small, vile, hateful creature and you have no business serving in Congress. Imagine being triggered by a festival. Happy Kwanzaa. — Mazi Chidi (@ChidiNwatu) December 26, 2021

Kwanza is an American-made holiday, so you can't really call it 'African Heritage', but it is something that's been accepted by the African-American community, so I think it's fine and valid as a holiday. — VinceMouse (@mouse_vince) December 27, 2021

She is so mad, all the time. — Carrie Neal Walden (@CNealWalden) December 27, 2021

It's not a religion, Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration. Google is simple to use, try it Oh, and how are your vaccine stocks doing?https://t.co/eAHRzYf4dW — Ferret Queen 👑 (@RealFerretGirl) December 27, 2021

If any of my employees tweeted this They'd be fired right away — ꜱᴍ (@S__Monkie42) December 26, 2021

Kwanzaa isn't a religion. Wow do you just tweet whatever pops in your head? — kimjetfan (@Kimcameronster) December 26, 2021

I wish I could vote but I’m in Wisconsin. Karen Taylor Green needs to GO!! — Dirk McGirk (@DRDobbe) December 27, 2021

Reported for hate speech & racism. — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐚🕯 (@HoosierRebel44) December 26, 2021

Kwanzaa is not fake, but your manufactured outrage certainly is. Do your job and find a real issue to work on. — FinnBadger (@FinnBadger) December 27, 2021

Ahh yes, the religion known as Kwanzaa. Celebrated by Kwanzians. I will never forget my years in Christmas school which led to my confirmation as a Christmasic. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) December 27, 2021

Kwanza is not a religion; it is a cultural celebration of Black culture. The principles of Kwanza are worthy of celebration despite the actions of the founder. — DrGigiB (@DrGingembre) December 27, 2021