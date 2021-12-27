AllHipHop

Angry Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Labels Kwanzaa A Religion And Gets Blasted To High-Heaven

Marjorie Taylor Greene
By: Kershaw St. Johnsson

Republican Marjorie Taylor Green hopped on Twitter today to blast Kwanzaa in a since-deleted tweet that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons!

Marjorie Taylor Green called the cultural holiday Kwanzaa, created for and by Black people, a “fake religion,” and Twitter went nuts.

The Georgia Republican made the comments on social media. In a controversial tweet, Greene posted, “Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused The College Republicans of pandering to people of color by posting about the holiday to get more votes in the upcoming election.

“You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS,” the tweet continued.

Well, Habari Gani to you too!

The weeklong holiday celebrates the Nguzo Saba, seven Swahili values that exemplify important attributes Black people need to have a healthy community. Created in 1971 in the United States by Maulana Karenga, an activist during the Black Power movement, Kwanzaa is celebrated by millions of people worldwide.

Karenga was convicted of felonious assault and false imprisonment but maintains that the government set him up because he was a Black nationalist.

He now chairs the Africana Studies Department at California State University, Long Beach.

Newsweek reached out to Greene’s office for a comment about the post, and her rep said that the tweet was “pretty self-explanatory.”

Former President Donald Trump disagrees with Greene and issued a statement (not in response to hers).

“Today marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a weeklong celebration of African American heritage and culture. Together, let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future,” Trump continued, “As families and friends join to light the Kinara, Melania and I extend our warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a prosperous year to come.”

