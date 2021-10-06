Guess How Much Money Mark Zuckerberg Lost During The October ’21 Outage?

Reports say that the blackout on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp cost him billions of dollars.

What a difference a day makes!

While you were upset that you couldn’t DM your shorty on The ‘Gram, guess which multi-billionaire tech tycoon dropped a spot on the richest CEOs in the World List to number 5?

If you guessed the Facebook kid, you would be correct.

Exactly how much money do you think Mark Zuckerberg lost during this week’s outage? Word on the street says that he lost a high 10-digits when Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down on Monday, October 4.

According to Bloomberg.com, the genius millennial personally lost between $6 and $7 billion during the blackout. The corporation’s stock plummeted leaving his net worth dwindling down to a “measly” $121.6 billion.

Now, he is behind Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder who is currently valued at $124 billion (who also is the lowest on the Forbes 400 Top Richest list in 30 years because of his recent divorce). Above both Mark ad Bill are Bernard Arnault $153.3 billion, Jeff Bezos $185.7 billion, and Elon Musk, who sits on the top with $210.6 billion.

Bill Gates' long streak as one of the top two richest people in America has come to an end

This also comes as a Facebook whistleblower brings more bad news to The Zuckster’s door. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company, shared with Congress all the ways that Facebook/ Instagram knew the dangerous effects they have on children — teen girls in particular — and did nothing.

She said, “I am here today because I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy,” she began her remarks before the federal body. “The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won’t solve this crisis without your help.”

“When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action. When we figured out cars were safer with seat belts, the government took action. And today, the government is taking action against companies that hid evidence on opioids. I implore you to do the same here,” she continued.

This did not sit well with many in the legislature.

Mark Zuckerberg sits on his sailboat while kids are harmed by his product and Facebook profits.

Mark Zuckerberg sits on his sailboat while kids are harmed by his product and Facebook profits.

I think enough is enough.

Zuckerberg, who has to not only feel that ding in his pocket but in his heart, said, that her testimony created a “false picture of the company.”

He added in a written statement, “We’re committed to doing the best work we can, but at some level, the right body to assess tradeoffs between social equities is our democratically elected Congress.”

What a week this has been!