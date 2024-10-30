Marlon Wayans Announces Family’s Return To “Scary Movie” Franchise After 18-Year Hiatus

It’s official! Marlon Wayans and his sibling are returning to the Scary Movie franchise after nearly two decades.

In a tweet he shared on Tuesday (October 29), the White Chicks star shared his excitement for he and his sibling’s return to the film franchise in a tweet that has already garnered over eight million views. Along with the message in the tweet, Marlon shared an image of himself posing with the film’s iconic Ghostface figure sticking his tongue out, seemingly referencing the infamous scene where he and the villain engaged in the hilarious “wassup” scene.

“WE’RE BACK!!!” Marlon Wayans exclaimed in the tweet. “After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”

WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again. pic.twitter.com/iWGrh4IWrh — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) October 29, 2024

Overall, the Wayans’ family has played a significant role in the rise of the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon and Shawn Wayans first appeared in the film franchise upon the release of the original Scary Movie in 2000. In the inaugural parody horror-comedy, Marlon played Shorty Meeks, and Shawn played Ray Wilkins. Both characters were fan favorites, leading the brothers to reprise their roles in Scary Movie 2, released in 2001. Additionally, Keenen Ivory Wayans directed both of the first two films and Craig Wayans made a cameo in Scary Movie 2 as one of the students who accompany the main cast to the haunted mansion. After this second installment, Marlon and Shawn did not return for further sequels over creative differences. However, during his recent interview with Shannon Sharpe for his Club Shay Shay Podcast, Marlon accused disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob of stealing the Wayans’ idea for Scary Movie 3. According to Marlon, things went south after Weinstein and his Miramax company fielded their pitch for the third installment of the film and proceeded to lowball them with an offer for it.

“They go, ‘We love it. We’re going to make an offer,’” he recalled. But the Weinsteins’ offer was “what we made on the first one.”

Marlon went on to say that he believes the fall from grace Weinstein experienced during the “Me Too” movement was divine payback for how he wronged the Wayans family.

“Sometimes you ain’t gotta do nothing because God’s gonna do it all — God’s revenge,” he said. “When God come for you, you gotta trust God. You don’t retaliate, vengeance is mine. They took Miramax, his company…. Then they had the Weinstein Co. and then all this stuff started going down with the rape allegations and they took that company, too.”

He added, “I always say, they didn’t just rape and m##### women, they raped n###as too. Molested us in them deals. They were terrible people.”

Watch the portion of Marlon’s recent interview with Sharpe during which he speaks at length about the situation with Weinstein and his company Miramax amid the release of Scary Movie 3.