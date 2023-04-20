Marques Houston Blames The Media For Backlash Over Marrying Teen Wife

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 41-year-old entertainer dismisses “bottom feeders” in his way.

Singer/actor Marques Houston will not stop responding to news reports about his marriage and views on women.

Marques Houston faced online backlash for marrying a then-19-year-old Miya Dickey. The former member of the Immature boy band was 39 years old at the time.

“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different, how we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” said Houston in a preview clip for an episode of TV One’s Uncensored television series.

The 41-year-old entertainer continued, “When I met my wife, she was 17. So, we had no real conversation, no real connection until, you know, she was of age.”

Marques Houston added more fuel to the fire after expressing his dislike for women with “funky attitudes.” He also suggested women his age are too “independent.”

Immature’s Jerome “Romeo” Jones came out to condemn his ex-bandmate’s comments. Romeo apologized for Houston’s “insensitive statements.”

In an Instagram Story posted overnight, Marques Houston fired back at his critics. Specifically, the Sister, Sister cast member took aim at unnamed media outlets for covering the story.

“To all my fans, supporters, and real truth seekers, I can see how the media would love to pin people against people for monetary gain,” wrote Houston.

He added, “But when [you’re] at peace, loving life, and able to still make a positive impact in the entertainment world for over 2 decades, it’s so easy to move out the way and let bottom feeders eat. #Protectyourpeace I LOVE YOU ALL!”