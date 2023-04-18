Marques Houston On Marrying Teen: “I Don’t Like Women With Funky Attitudes”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Marques Houston called single mothers “a red flag” and said women his age have a different outlook on life.

Marques Houston faced more backlash for marrying a teenager after discussing his love life in an interview with Page Six.

The 41-year-old singer believed most women in his age bracket had too much baggage. Marques Houston specifically mentioned his disinterest in single mothers.

“A red flag to me [was] always with a woman that had a kid,” he said. “Nothing against single women, but single mothers with children are a red flag for me.”

He continued, “I would talk to my dad a lot, and he would always tell me to have your own kids because you never know what the baby daddies are about. So, if you’re gonna have kids, make sure it is with a woman that never had kids. So that was always my red flag … and a woman with an attitude. I don’t like women with funky attitudes.”

Marques Houston married Miya Dickey in 2020. She was 19 years old at the time.

“I’m 41, she is 22,” he told Page Six. “I could’ve married a 44-year-old woman, and it could’ve been disastrous. Women that are my age … they kind of have a different outlook on life. Like a lot of women my age are very independent. They are very like, ‘I don’t need a man to do this for me ’cause I can do it for myself.’ I come from a generation that I love to provide for my wife.”

Marques Houston’s comments sparked outrage on social media.

Check out some of the reactions to his remarks below.

Not Marques Houston doubling down on marrying a child AND then insulting women his age in the process pic.twitter.com/ZtTyGQ3KLQ — Platform Princess (@PlatformMisses) April 18, 2023

Marques Houston needs to go back into his hole.. why is he talking all of a sudden? — Been BLUE💙 (@BlueLove_12) April 18, 2023

A surviving Marques Houston doc must be coming. Cause dude been talking non stop, when nobody was discussing him before all these interviews https://t.co/kGSTDyjHoi — 🤲🏾 I muted the post (@MrWayneWoo) April 18, 2023

I wish Marques Houston would STOP trying to convince us that it’s nothing wrong being 39 & marrying a 19 year old girl in 2020.



It’s predatory, maybe he’s mentally unstable after what Chris Stokes allegedly* did to them.



*I had to say allegedly because Chris likes to sue. — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) April 18, 2023