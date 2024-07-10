Married Kanye West Accused Of Sending Model Inappropriate Messages

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Lafuente alleges inappropriate messages from Kanye West despite his marriage to Bianca Censori.

Lafuente, 22, alleges that the 47-year-old rapper reached out on Instagram, inviting her to “hang out” and listen to his latest album.

The messages, sent in March, initially seemed suspect to Lafuente, who thought they might be from a fake account.

“It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas when I saw Kanye West’s message in my Instagram DMs,” she shared with the DailyMail, referring to her boyfriend.

“At first, I didn’t believe it and assumed it was a fake account, but it wasn’t. The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before.”

West’s first message contained a casual “Back in Cali” followed by an invitation to get together.

Uncomfortable with the proposition, Lafuente declined the offer, citing his marital status and their significant age gap.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable to be messaging other women when you’re married. It’s not acceptable and it’s something I’d stand behind forever,” Lafuente stated.

She expressed concern that others might not refuse such advances, adding, “If he texts other girls, I know I said no, but others might not. I do not support it. Maybe they (him and his wife) have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this.”

She emphasized her commitment to her relationship, saying, “I have a boyfriend I love dearly and love very much and he (Kanye) has a wife.” Notably, after her refusal, Kanye liked her rejection message and subsequently deleted his previous messages.

Kanye West has been married to Bianca Censori, 29, since December 2022.