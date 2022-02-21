‘Martin’ Cast To Reunite For BET+ Special

Martin, Tisha, Tichina, and Carl Anthony got together thirty years after the show’s debut.

Classic 1990s-era sitcom Martin premiered on August 27, 1992. The Detroit-set program ran for five seasons on Fox and established its cast as entertainment stars.

Martin Lawrence (“Martin”), Tisha Campbell (“Gina”), Tichina Arnold (“Pamela”), and Carl Anthony Payne II (“Cole”) are coming back together for a BET+ television special. Viewers can also expect guest appearances.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special,” states Martin Lawrence.

The Martin reunion will also take a look at the show’s origin and evolution. Plus, the special will present interviews with the cast and original directors as well as special musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” says Scott Mills, CEO of BET.

Mills adds, “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture everyday.”

Run Tel Dat Entertainment’s Martin Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, and Stacy Lyles are executive producing the Martin reunion. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is the showrunner. The reunion is executive produced and directed by Stan Lathan. Bentley Kyle Evans is a co-executive producer. The taping took place on February 20 and will launch on BET+ later this year.

“Martin is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time,” says Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “JCE is honored to partner with Martin and BET on such an iconic reunion.”