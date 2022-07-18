Martin Lawrence Joins Cast Of AMC’s ‘Demascus’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hollywood veteran Martin Lawrence will return to the small screen. The comedian/actor joins the cast of the upcoming new half-hour series Demascus for AMC.

The Demascus production tapped Martin Lawrence as a recurring guest star for three of the first season’s six episodes. Lawerence will play Uncle Forty, an ailing man that views himself as a family patriarch.

Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton, Station 19) stars as the title character. Demascus is a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery. He uses innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

Other series regulars include Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Last OG), Caleb Eberhard (Judas & The Black Messiah, Betty), and Shakira Ja’nai Paye (All Day and a Night, House Party).

Hubert plays psychotherapist Dr. Bonnetville. Eberhard portrays Demascus’ Bohemian artist best friend Redd. Ja’nai Paye stars as Naomi, an alluring performer who captures Demascus’ heart and imagination.

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang) created Demascus. The show is executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions. Kirk Moore and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Solvan “Slick” Naim (61st Street, Power) directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Martin Lawrence is best known for his classic 1990s sitcom Martin. In addition, the West Germany-born, Maryland-raised entertainer starred in the popular Bad Boy movie franchise alongside Will Smith.

Lawrence’s filmography also features Do the Right Thing, House Party, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Life, Big Momma’s House, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, and other motion pictures. He also hosted HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in the early 1990s.

Photo Credit: Erik Voake